Trump: 'Fake" News Trying to Start War with Russia

President Donald Trump Thursday (July 19) accused the news media of trying to provoke a war with Russia, appearing to ratchet up, yet again, his attacks on journalists.

The claim came in a series of tweets following reporting on his press conference earlier in the week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Calling them the "Fake News Media," the President said they were making up stories without sources or proof, that they were the "enemy of the people," and the following:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1019899507910283264[/embed]

CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out Thursday that while the President had called journalists the enemy of the people, he had no such harsh words in public for Putin.

