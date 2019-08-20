Trump Dumps Even More Vitriol on Media

President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on — and threats aimed at — the press, something that would seem difficult given the vitriol with which he has greeted much coverage of his Administration.

Over the weekend, the president tweeted criticisms of The New York Times and the state of journalism in general:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163063723952676864[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1163063728218263552[/embed]

He followed that up with the ominous sounding tweet Tuesday (Aug. 20): “The LameStream Media [his newest term of art] is far beyond Fake News. [T]hey are treading in very dangerous territory.”

The president did not say explicitly what that territory was or what the danger would be, but he did retweet his own tweet from Monday suggesting the Fake News was not reporting the "great cohesion" in the Republican party or the Trump’s “great” poll numbers.

That followed a tweet cheering ratings declines on CNN and MSNBC, saying those outlets had “lost all credibility.”