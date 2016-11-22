Trump Doubles Down on Swamp-Draining in YouTube Video

President-elect Donald Trump took to YouTube, rather than a press conference or live public address, to double down on some first 100-days promises had already made.

In the video, which jumped from a little over 2,000 views Monday evening to over 800,000 by early Tuesday morning, Trump said the transition team was working very "smoothly, efficiently and effectively," a response to the widespread reporting of turmoil akin to a "knife fight" as leadership changed from Chris Christie to Mike Pence.

He talked about the series of meetings he has held with a host of folks—including BET founder Bob Johnson—some of whom will be taking positions in his administration.

He said among his executive actions on day one would be 1) issuing a "notification of intent" to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which he called a "potential disaster" for the country—the TPP was supported by TV and movie studios; 2) imposing the five-year ban on executive officials lobbying after they leave their posts and a lifetime ban on lobbying for a foreign government; 3) requiring two old regulations to be lifted for each new one imposed, which he called "so important; and 4) ask the Department of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a "comprehensive" approach to protecting vital infrastructure from cybersecurity attacks.

He said he would provide more updates soon but not whether they would be via YouTube.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xX_KaStFT8[/embed]