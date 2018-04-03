Trump Doubles Down on Sinclair Defense in Twitter Media Attack

President Donald Trump let loose with another Twitter blast at "fake news" and in support of Sinclair Broadcasting Tuesday (April 3) amid a flood of continuing criticism of Sinclair's warning about fake news, including op eds and petitions to block the Tribune merger.

He expanded beyond Monday's attacks on CNN and NBC to include the other broadcast networks--except Fox.

"The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast," the President tweeted. "The 'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!"

The President did single out CNN for particular opprobrium and petty attacks in a separate tweet:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/981123772169191424[/embed]

The President's attacks on CNN have led some to question the Justice Department's efforts to block AT&T's merger with CNN parent Time Warner, given that the President vowed to block it as a candidate, while his defense of Sinclair raises questions of how Justice will treat Sinclair's proposed merger with Tribune and whether Trump's support will have any bearing.

Then there are the President's tweeted attacks on Amazon, including this one Tuesday:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/981168344924536832[/embed]

Amazon is co-owned with another of the mainstream media outlets--the Washington Post--that the President has branded fake news and in league with Democrats to delegitimize his presidency.