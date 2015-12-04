Trump Dominating Republican Field

Donald Trump is far ahead of his closest challenged for the Republican presidential nomination, according to the latest CNN/ORC poll.

Trump has 36% of registered Republicans in his camp, versus 16% for Sen. Ted Cruz, who has topped former strong number two Ben Carson, who has slipped to 14%.

Sen. Marco Rubio is fourth at 12%. No other candidate is in double digits, or even close, all below 4%--Jeb Bush is at 3%.

The candidates will have one more debate opportunity this year to boost their numbers, a Dec. 15 CNN/Salem Radio debate.