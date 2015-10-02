Trump Dominates in One America Poll

GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump is putting a lot of distance between himself and the rest of the Republican field, according to a new national poll commissioned by news channel One America News Network.

Asked which of the GOP candidates they would vote for if the election were today, 34.7% of 898 Republicans polled picked Trump, compared to 17.2% for Ben Carson. In third was Marco Rubio at 10.8%, with Carly Fiorina in fourth place at 8.8%.

Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton should be pleased with her numbers in the poll, which has her at 44.4% of Democratic voters (1,021 were polled) compared with 25.4% for Bernie Sanders and 23.1% for possible candidate Vice President Joe Biden.

The random phone poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 1 by research firm Gravis Marketing. The margin of error for the Republican sample was plus or minus 3.3% for Republican sample and 3.1% for Democrats.