Trump Demands ABC Apology

The President continued to hammer the mainstream media in general, and ABC in particular, in a wave of tweets Thursday (May 31), renewing his demand for an apology from Disney CEO Bob Iger.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1002156016060989445[/embed]

Brian Ross, mentioned in the tweet, is the ABC News correspondent who in December was suspended for four months after he incorrectly reported that former national security adviser Michael Flynn would testify that Trump had directed him to make contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

Trump had already tweeted Iger demanding an apology, for Disney-owned ABC's news coverage of his administration, on Wednesday (May 30) after Iger said he had apologized to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett for Roseanne Barr's racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel Barr's rebooted hit sitcom.

In a separate pair of tweets, Trump also took aim at the media's reporting on the Russian investigation:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1002159087830827008[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1002160516733853696[/embed]

The President continues to claim the investigation into Russian influence on U.S. elections and possible collusion is an attack from both his Democratic opponents and from mainstream media outlets, including broadcast, cable and print, in league with his political enemies.