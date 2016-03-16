Trump to CNN: There Could Be Riots

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo Wednesday, the GOP's dominant front-runner says he thinks there will be riots if he comes into the convention with close to the number of delegates needed and does not get the nomination.

Following big wins in Tuesday's primary that pushed him closer but did not provide a knockout blow given Gov. John Kasich's win in Ohio, Trump was asked what would happen if he came to the convention short of the requisite number of delegates. He said that if he was, say, 20 votes or 100 votes short, and did not get the nomination: "I think you'd have riots....I am representing many millions of people... If you disenfranchise those people and say, 'I'm sorry, you're a hundred votes short,' even though the next one is 500 votes short, I think you would have problems like you've never seen before. I think bad things would happen. I really believe that."

He said he wouldn't lead those riots, "but I think bad things would happen."

Trump has been criticized for the violence at his rallies and his inflammatory rhetoric. But Trump said again in the interview that has been overblown. "[S]ometimes we'll have somebody stand up and start screaming and then the press fix it up like it's a big deal, but to be honest with you, we have had tremendous harmony and there's love in those rooms."