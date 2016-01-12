Trump, Clinton Hold Big National Leads

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump holds an 18% lead and Hillary Clinton holds a 15% lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic race for the nomination.

That is according to the latest poll conducted by NBC News/SurveyMonkey Jan. 4-10 among 9,746 adults 18-plus, 8,655 of them registered voters.

Among registered voters, Trump has 38% of Republicans to Cruz's 20% and Rubio at 11%, while Clinton has 52% of Democrats to Sanders' 26%.

Dr. Ben Carson is in fourth place at 9%, followed by Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Rand Paul with each just 3%.

And on a State of the Union note, going into the President's last SOTU speech Tuesday (Jan. 12), 45% of the respondents said they approved of how he was handling his job while 54% did not.

The margin of error for the registered voters sample was plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.