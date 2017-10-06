Trump Calls for Hill Investigation of 'Fake News' Media

President Donald Trump has taken his attacks on the media to a new level.



On Thursday (Oct. 5), he continued his attacks on NBC News for reporting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had threatened to resign. The President said it was fake news and "low news and reporting standards," though that was about par for the course in his string of attacks on major news outlets. But the President also tweeted that Congress ought to do something about it.



Why Isn't the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.



The day before the President's tweet the bipartisan leaders of that committee held a briefing with major news outlets on the investigation during which they outlined how much work they had done and said there was still more to do, though they had drawn no conclusions beyond that Russia did try to influence the election.