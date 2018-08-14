Trump: Burnett Says No Tape of POTUS Using N-Word

President Donald Trump peppered social media with tweets Tuesday morning (Aug. 14) continued to attack Omarosa Manigault Newman, formerly of The Apprentice and White House, calling her a dog and a low life and saying he had been contacted by Apprentice producer and creator Mark Burnett backing up the President's assertion he never used the n-word, as Omarosa is claiming (diversity outreach was one of Newman's tasks at the White House).

Burnett denounced the divisiveness of candidate Trump, but has long refused to release outtakes from The Apprentice, including alleged vulgarities whose revelation could potentially have had an impact on the 2016 election, saying he did not have the legal right to do so.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1029183344397955074[/embed]

Newman has appeared on various news and talk programs promoting her book and talking about recordings she made--and released--of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly and reaction from the President.

The President also continued to blame the news media for providing Newman a platform, also tweeting: "The Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News!"

The Radio-Television News Directors Association is urging its members to join an Aug. 16 day of pushback on the President's "fake news" charges.