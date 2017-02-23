Trump Bashes Media to Raise Money for GOP

President Donald Trump is trying to leverage his demonization of the media to raise money for the Republican National Committee.

In an email over his signature Thursday, the President blamed media and Hollywood liberals, as well as Democrats of all stripes, for "leading the fight to destroy our movement."

He said he had won because the American people refused to let the media and Hollywood talking heads speak for them, saying the result was that they had unleashed a movement "unlike anything the world had ever seen."

The President has labeled the media the "enemy of the American people."

The kicker is an appeal to kick in anywhere from $10 to $250 to "activate" a sustaining membership in that movement.