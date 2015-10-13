Trump to Appear on Fox News Sunday

Donald Trump will get together with one of the tough questioners from Fox's coverage of the first GOP debate, Chris Wallace, for an appearance on Fox News Sunday (Oct. 18).

It will be the leading Republican presidential candidates' first appearance on the show since he announced his candidacy and the first face-to-face since the debate, following which Trump criticized the questioners and questions and has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the network, which appears to be on again—he appeared on Sean Hannity's show Monday.

Michael Clemente, executive VP of news at Fox News, last week said: "The door is always open for Mr. Trump to meet with our senior editorial team to discuss any issues he may have with our coverage of his campaign. Mr. Trump continues to appear on Fox News and we haven’t changed a thing, so we don’t see any overwhelming need for a meeting at this time.”

Trump and Wallace had a heated exchange during the debate over Trump's casino bankruptcies, and Wallace told the Huffington Post last month he had declined to allow Trump to phone in to the Sunday show, as Trump has done to numerous other news shows.