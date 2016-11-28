Trump Alleges Popular Vote Fraud

President-elect Donald Trump is now claiming that he would have won the popular vote too, were it not for massive voter fraud.

Hillary Clinton leads in the popular vote by more than two million votes, according to the Cook Political Report.

According to reports, the campaign of Hillary Clinton is backing a Green Party effort to get a recount in several swing states, which prompted Trump to fire off a number of tweets Sunday.

"The Green Party scam to fill up their coffers by asking for impossible recounts is now being joined by the badly defeated & demoralized Dems," Trump tweeted, referencing the several million dollars raised by the Green Party to pay for the recount called for by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Following a string of tweets about the election and Clinton, Trump tweeted: "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."

Trump did not say what he was referring to in claiming the massive illegal vote.