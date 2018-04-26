Trump Administration Teeing Up Spectrum Policy 'Strategy'

The Trump Administration is working on a spectrum policy framework, according to the Administration's chief telecom policy advisor.

At a meeting of the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee Wednesday (April 25), David Redl, head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration (which is part of Commerce) said that the Administration was working on "a spectrum strategy" that should be unveiled "soon," but provided no more details, according to an NTIA spokesperson.

But that was enough to fire up wireless carriers looking for all the spectrum strategies, and new spectrum, they can get.

Related: NTIA Updates Broadband USA

“It’s great to see the Administration initiating a new national strategy to improve wireless connectivity for American consumers and business," said Scott Bergmann, CTIA SVP for regulatory affairs. "Wireless is a major growth driver for the economy – contributing $475 billion annually and supporting 4.7 million jobs – and we look forward to working with Administrator Redl on a roadmap to allocate more spectrum for commercial wireless use which will also help the U.S. to secure global leadership in 5G.”

The Trump Administration has made rural broadband rollouts a priority, including making it easier to deploy towers and plant on federal lands. NTIA has also been working on finding new government spectrum to either turn over to the private sector or share with it.

The FCC has been engaged in a complementary effort to ease tower siting and environmental and historic reviews as a way to advance broadband deployment, also one of FCC chairman Ajit Pai's prime directives.