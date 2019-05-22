Trump Administration Backs International AI Stewardship Principles

The Trump Administration is supporting new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) international principles for the "responsible stewardship" of artificial intelligence (AI), a potentially, and current, world-changing technology.

Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the President for technology policy, announced that support at the OECD Forum and Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

It was not a big surprise since the U.S. has been working with OECD on the principles, which dovetail with the President's American AI Initiative, announced in February 2019.

That means "flexible, light touch policy environments that support basic AI research and development, and encourage innovation and competition," Kratsios said.

“For the first time in history, America and likeminded democracies of the world will commit to common AI principles reflecting our shared values and priorities," he told the OECD audience."These principles send a strong message: The OECD countries stand together in unleashing AI innovation, understanding that it is an essential tool to drive economic growth, empower workers, and lift up quality of life for all."

The OECD principles boil down to five basics:

1. "AI should benefit people and the planet by driving inclusive growth, sustainable development and well-being.

2. "AI systems should be designed in a way that respects the rule of law, human rights, democratic values and diversity, and they should include appropriate safeguards – for example, enabling human intervention where necessary – to ensure a fair and just society.

3. "There should be transparency and responsible disclosure around AI systems to ensure that people understand AI-based outcomes and can challenge them.

4. "AI systems must function in a robust, secure and safe way throughout their life cycles and potential risks should be continually assessed and managed.

5. "Organizations and individuals developing, deploying or operating AI systems should be held accountable for their proper functioning in line with the above principles.

There are an equal number of government action items:

1. "Facilitate public and private investment in research & development to spur innovation in trustworthy AI.

2. "Foster accessible AI ecosystems with digital infrastructure and technologies and mechanisms to share data and knowledge.

3. "Ensure a policy environment that will open the way to deployment of trustworthy AI systems.

4. "Empower people with the skills for AI and support workers for a fair transition.

5. "Co-operate across borders and sectors to progress on responsible stewardship of trustworthy AI."