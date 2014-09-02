Trial Veteran Named FCC's Deputy Enforcement Bureau Chief

The FCC has named Paula Blizzard deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau. Blizzard had been a partner in San Francisco law firm Keker & Van Nest, where she focused on antitrust and patent issues, and has been a trial attorney in the antitrust division of the Justice Department, also in San Francisco.

She was a special counsel on the enforcement of the consent decree against Microsoft.

“Her prosecutorial experience will enhance our competition work and strengthen our efforts to protect consumers from unfair, unjust, unreasonable, and deceptive acts and practices," said acting Enforcement Bureau chief Travis LeBlanc.

The bureau enforces relevant statutes, FCC rules and terms and conditions of FCC deal approvals.

If the FCC approves the Comcast/Time Warner Cable and AT&T/DirecTV deals, there will likely be plenty of new conditions to enforce.