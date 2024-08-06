Trey Durst Promoted To VP, U.S. Distribution at Fremantle

Fremantle said it promoted Trey Durst to VP of U.S. distribution, responsible for its international division.

Durst joined the company in 2022 as a director and has negotiated deals that increased the distribution and monetization of Fremantle’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

He will continue to report to LIsa Honig, senior executive VP of North American distribution, international.

“Trey’s contributions to Fremantle’s FAST strategy throughout the U.S. have been instrumental in our continued growth, including the formation of landmark partnerships, as well as helping to ideate new channel offerings,” said Honig in a statement. “His solutions driven mentality, combined with his creativity and deep understanding of the market, have been a huge asset to the group overall – this is an exciting next step.”

Fremantle, part of RTL, recently announced a worldwide deal putting 25 FAST channels on Paramount’s Pluto TV in 13 countries. Durst also worked on putting Fremantle FST Channels on Fubo, Sling Freestream and Google TV.

“I look forward to continuing my journey at Fremantle,” said Durst. “It’s exciting to be part of a new sector of Fremantle’s business and to see how much it has grown in recent years. I can’t wait to continue exploring innovative ways to make our iconic IP available via the latest advances in the world of streaming.”