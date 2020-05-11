Tremor Video Expands Brand Safety Pact With DoubleVerify

(Image credit: Tremor Video)

Programmatic platform Tremor Video said it expanded its agreement that makes DoubleVerify its brand-safety monitor and fraud fighter.

The new two-year deal includes connected TV, where fraudulent activity is on the rise. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DoubleVerify tracked a 120% increase in fraudulent CTV and mobile apps, with more than 500,000 fake CTV devices detected each day.

“At a time when CTV is our main focus, DoubleVerify’s proven reputation among our clients, coupled with their comprehensive CTV fraud filtering solution, gives us confidence that this partnership will provide brands with the safest environment for reaching and engaging consumers,” said Amy Guenel, VP of product marketing at Tremor Video.

Under the new deal, Tremor Video an assure brands and agencies their video ads are delivered in brand-safe environments, regardless of device or format.

“We applaud Tremor Video’s continued commitment to a high-quality, fraud-free marketplace,” said Steven Woolway, executive VP of business development at DoubleVerify. “By leveraging DoubleVerify’s omni-channel fraud prevention solution, Tremor Video will ensure its advertisers reach real consumers across its growing supply footprint.”