TPI Study Pairs Broadcasting With Paging as 'Dying' Services

A Technology Policy Institute (TPI) study being released

Thursday, "Is There Really a Spectrum Crisis? Quantifying the Factors

Affecting Spectrum License Value," concludes that spectrum in the hands of

broadcasting, what it labels a "dying service," is of the "least

value" in strict economic terms, while that spectrum is most valuable used

for wireless broadband.

The study, from institute vice president for research Scott

Wallsten, is based on FCC auction data dating back to the mid-1990s and looks

strictly at value per megahertz pop, though it does refer to broadcasting as a

dying service.

The study recommends that the FCC and the National

Telecommunications and Information Administration continue to move spectrum to

the market and speed secondary spectrum transactions, points also made in a

broadband policy guide released by the Internet Innovation Alliance.

"The least valuable are licenses that allow only

television broadcasting, followed by licenses that allow only paging," he

writes. "These results are sensible -- as services are increasingly all

digital and delivered over IP network it makes increasingly less sense to have

spectrum devoted to specific [and dying] services."

According to its website, the Institute's

supporters include both broadband players -- Comcast, Verizon, AT&T,

USTelecom -- and some owners of major broadcast networks and stations that use

all that broadcast spectrum -- Disney, NBCU.

Analyzing FCC and other data, Scott concludes that spectrum is

becoming increasingly scarce based on a steady increase in value over the past

several years.