Touré: Key Treaty Issue Can Be Resolved

ITU Secretary-General Hamadoun Touré said Friday that he

believed the issue of who the WCIT-12 telecom treaties apply to -- operating

agencies or recognized operating agencies -- would be resolved by the time the

conference in Dubai ends next week. The U.S. has said that is one of the key

issues at the conference, which is attempting to revamp/update International

Telecommunications Regulations.

"The U.S. position is very clear on that," he told B&C/Multi in a press conference from Dubai on Friday, "and we

understand it." But, speaking like a diplomat, Touré suggested the two

sides of the issue were closer than they thought. "There is no real contradiction

with other positions," he said. "I believe that, as a negotiator, I

see things in common. What is happening is that one camp tells you what it

wants to see in the document, the other camp is telling you what it doesn't

want to see. In reality they are saying the same thing. The discussions are

ongoing, and we will see what are the issues that may be difficult for each of

the two parties, and then we will come to compromises. I am sure this issue

will be resolved."

For Ambassador Terry Kramer's part, he has said that the

U.S. is not likely to negotiate on the definition issue because of the

"scope creep" of expanding the definition.

"Scope creep" just about sums up the U.S. concerns

about the conference in general. While its members have said they recognize the

need to address broadband build-outs and adoption, they fear that will be a

lever for some countries -- Russia, China, Syria and the Arab states -- to

assert more control over the content and distribution of information over the

Internet. That is a nonstarter, and more than that a Walk away from the

table" issue for the U.S., Canada and others.

Touré said he planned to meet Monday, Dec. 10, with members

of "civil society" (public interest and activist groups) so he could

bring their views to the conference. He did not suggest any linkage, but he

also said that the conference was prepared for a cyberattack that had been

threatened for Saturday.

He said precautions had been taken so that, whatever

happened, "the work of the conference will proceed unabated. I will not

tolerate extremists who try to deny others the freedom of expression they claim

for themselves," he said.