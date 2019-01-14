Top Thune Aide Hill Exits Hill

With the move of Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) from the chairmanship of the Senate Commerce Committee (he is now minority whip and can't hold both posts) Senate Commerce Committee communications director Frederick Hill is making a big move as well.

Following most of two decades in House and Senate Hill posts, he is joining FTI Consulting in its public affairs practice in D.C. Not surprisingly he will be working with the telecom, media and tech sectors.Hill's last day is Monday (Jan. 14).

Before joining Commerce and Thune, Hill was deputy staff director for communications and strategy for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee under chairman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).