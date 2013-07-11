Top Industry Associations Weigh In on FCC Reform

Industry representatives Thursday were cautiously supportive

of Republican efforts to reform FCC processes.

In advance of Thursday's hearing in the House Communications

Subcommittee on draft FCC reform bills, broadcast, cable and phone association

execs expressed varying degrees of support, though all indicated general

agreement that some form of FCC reform was needed.

"NAB continues to support efforts by Chairmen Upton and

Walden to take a fresh look at FCC processes to ensure that Commission

procedures don't impede the ability to serve the public interest," said

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith. "The agency

has a critically important mission, and it is imperative that it execute that

mission expeditiously, fairly and in a data-driven manner. We look forward to

working with the Committee and the Commission to ensure that the FCC functions

at the highest level for the American people."

NCTA president Michael Powell, a former FCC chairman who

himself has called for reforming how the FCC regulates, similarly steered clear

of specifically endorsing the bill's proposals, but applauded the effort to

improve the process.

"We thank Chairman Walden and members of the committee

for their continued interest in improving FCC procedures and processes,"

Powell said. "Given today's competitive communications landscape, it is

appropriate that policymakers carefully consider new ideas that promote

transparency and predictability in decision making, streamline reporting

requirements and remove outdated regulatory obstacles."

USTelecom president Walter McCormick Jr. came the closest to

endorsing the bills themselves.

"We appreciate the continued efforts of Chairmen

Upton and Walden to improve the FCC's transparency, efficiency, and

accountability," he said. "The legislation being discussed at today's

hearing will provide for streamlined regulatory processes and increased

regulatory certainty, complementing reforms undertaken by President Obama and

former Chairman Genachowski. We hope that today's hearing will lead to an even

fuller examination in the months ahead of the need to update our nation's communications

laws, and we look forward to working with the committee to achieve broad

bipartisan consensus on further measures to address the emerging needs of our

21st century economy."