Top Genachowski Adviser Exiting
Colin Crowell, senior counselor to FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski, is exiting the FCC next month after less than a year in the post,
though it was a year of producing a broadband plan that he was instrumental in getting
Congress to mandate.
The FCC said Monday (May 3) Crowell would be leaving next
month. "Colin has been indispensable to every key decision we've made and his
rare combination of policy smarts, wise counsel, and communications expertise
has been invaluable to me and the agency as we developed our broadband agenda
for the nation," said Genachowski in a statement. "He will be missed."
Crowell is a former staffer to Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and to
the Telecom Subcommittee when Markey chaired it. He was the lead staffer in
coming up with the FCC's broadband plan requirement, which Markey made part of
the stimulus bill.
"After twenty two years in public service, it's time
for me to explore other professional opportunities," said Crowell, who did
not provide any details about what that next move might be.
Crowell was not available for comment at press time, but a
spokeswoman for the chairman said "now that the national broadband plan is
being released, he is ready to try new things. A source said the decision to exit
was Crowell's.
Crowell joins top Genachowski broadband adviser Blair Levin,
who is also exiting the commission. His last day is May 7.
"We were sad to learn today that Colin Crowell is leaving the Federal Communications Commission," said Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn. "American consumers have lost a great champion and FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has lost an invaluable adviser. Colin's knowledge of telecommunications and Congress is unrivaled in Washington."
"The FCC is losing one of its finest public servants with the departure of Colin Crowell," Free Press Policy Director Ben Scott told B&C. "Throughout his career in government, Colin has been a first rate leader in creating communications policy in the public interest."
