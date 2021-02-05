Top AT&T Exec ‘Demands’ Cox Return Station Signals

A top executive at AT&T wrote a letter to Cox Media Group Executive Chairman Steve Pruett demanding that CMG return stations to subscribers of AT&T’s DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV pay TV services.

“I am writing to demand that CMG immediately return its local stations to our customers,” said AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh in the letter, which was made public via Twitter.

“As you know, earlier this week, in the midst of a surging pandemic, and just before the Super Bowl, CMG pulled its stations from our DirecTV, U-verse and AT&T TV customers. It did so despite our willingness to pay higher fees and our still-standing offer to pay retroactively at whatever rates we eventually agree on if CMG kept its stations up while we continue to negotiate.”

The CMG stations went off DirecTV on Tuesday.

“I hope you agree with me that our shared customers deserve better,” McElfresh wrote. “I hope you will join me in removing those customers from the middle of a rate dispute and immediately return CMG local stations to our customers. That way, no on e will be left without access to medical, political, and other important information, or just the opportunity to unwind watching the Super Bowl during these trying times.”

In addition to sending a letter to Pruett, AT&T went to Washington to complain about blackout to legislators whose districts are affected by the blackout.