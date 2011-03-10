Top Aide:Genachowski Intends To Stay Put

With Commerce Secretary Gary Locke heading for China

as the presumptive new ambassador--he has been nominated, but not yet

confirmed--could FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who has worked with

Locke on key communications issues, be eyeing that post? Not according to

a top aide.

The Commerce job would still keep him in charge of

spectrum, since Commerce's National Telecommunications & Information

Administration is essentially the "FCC" for government spectrum

users. It would also keep him busy on the broadband adoption and deployment

front since Commerce is still overseeing billions in stimulus grants. Plus, he

would get that "secretary of" title.

"Chairman Genachowski is very happy at the FCC and

is focused on harnessing the opportunities of the communications and technology

space," said Josh Gottheimer, the chairman's senior counselor. "He

has no intention to leave his position."

The chairman has a number of big issues teed up, including

media ownership rule review, a future of media study, retrans and USF

reform, and finding lots more spectrum for wireless broadband while preserving

free, over-the-air TV.