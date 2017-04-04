Tony Romo Retires From Cowboys to Be Lead CBS NFL Analyst

Quarterback Tony Romo is retiring from the Dallas Cowboys to become lead NFL game analyst for CBS Sports starting in the 2017-18 season.

Romo will be replacing Phil Simms, whose future role with the network is being discussed, according to CBS Sports.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must-listen for fans each week.”

Romo played for 14 years for the Cowboys. He has been injured the last two seasons and some analysts had expected him to sign on with either the Denver Broncos or the Houston Texans, playoff caliber teams that need a veteran quarterback.

According to published reports, Romo will be paid $5 million a year and has a clause in his contract that would allow him to return to the NFL. Several other networks were also bidding to hire Romo.

Romo will be teamed with Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS’ top announcing team for games on Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football.

“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” said Romo. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”

Simms, a former New York Giant quarterback, had been with CBS since 1998.

“As we welcome Tony, we want to acknowledge Phil Simms who served as our lead NFL analyst for nearly 20 years,” said McManus. “Phil has been a very important part of our coverage since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998. His strong opinions, coupled with his tremendous knowledge and passion for the National Football League, has created a unique broadcasting style making him one of the best analysts to ever call the game. We are discussing with Phil his future role with CBS Sports. We cannot thank him enough for the way he has represented himself and CBS Sports during his tenure as CBS's lead NFL analyst.”