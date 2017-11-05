‘Tonight Show’ Cancels Production After Death of Fallon’s Mother

NBC cancelled production of The Tonight Show following the death of host Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria.

Repeat episodes have been scheduled to air from Nov. 6-10.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support,” an NBC spokesperson said.

Gloria Fallon died Saturday (Nov. 4) at 68. Jimmy Fallon canceled Friday’s Tonight Show taping to be with his mother and was with her when she passed at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York.