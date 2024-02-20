Todd Spessard Named News Director At WCNC

WCNC, the Tegna-owned NBC affiliate in Charlotte, named Todd Spessard as its news director, effective March 4.

Spessard had been VP of content at Griffin Media in Oklahoma City. He succeeds Carrie Hofmann , who was named president and general manager of Tegna's WLTX in Columbia, S.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the WCNC Charlotte team," said Joan Barrett, president and GM of WCNC. "His wealth of experience, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our newsroom into the future.”

Earlier in his career, Spessard led newsrooms at KWTV in Oklahoma City, KOKI in Tulsa, KSNW in Wichita, KJRH in Tulsa, and KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri. He was also a producer at WDAF in Kansas City and WOOD in Grand Rapids.

Spessard began his career as an Anchor/Producer at KHGI in Kearney, Nebraska.