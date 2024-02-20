Todd Spessard Named News Director At WCNC
Exec was VP of content at Griffin Media
WCNC, the Tegna-owned NBC affiliate in Charlotte, named Todd Spessard as its news director, effective March 4.
Spessard had been VP of content at Griffin Media in Oklahoma City. He succeeds Carrie Hofmann, who was named president and general manager of Tegna's WLTX in Columbia, S.C.
“We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the WCNC Charlotte team," said Joan Barrett, president and GM of WCNC. "His wealth of experience, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our newsroom into the future.”
Earlier in his career, Spessard led newsrooms at KWTV in Oklahoma City, KOKI in Tulsa, KSNW in Wichita, KJRH in Tulsa, and KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri. He was also a producer at WDAF in Kansas City and WOOD in Grand Rapids.
Spessard began his career as an Anchor/Producer at KHGI in Kearney, Nebraska.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.