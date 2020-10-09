TNT Sets January Date for 'Snowpiercer' Return

TNT has set a Jan. 25 date for the sophomore season return of its drama series Snowpiercer, the network said during its Oct. 8 New York Comic Con panel.

The first season of Snowpiercer debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains cable’s #1 new drama series in 2020. The series premiere marked TNT’s largest premiere since The Alienist in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms.

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) will join the cast of the series, which follows the exploits of passengers living on a train circling the globe during a post-apocalyptic ice age. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones),

Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife) and Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love).