TNT Scores Fourth Straight Weekly Primetime Ratings Win

TNT last week was the top choice for cable viewers in primetime for the fourth week in a row, according to Nielsen.

The network, on the strength of its NBA Playoffs coverage, finished the week of May 7 to May 13 with 2.6 million viewers, besting Fox News’ 2.4 million viewers. MSNBC finished third with 1.6 million, followed by HGTV (1.2 million) and USA Network (1.1 million), according to Nielsen.

Rounding out the top 10 most watched cable networks for the week in primetime were TBS and NBC Sports Network (tied with 1 million viewers), History (949,000), Investigation Discovery (935,000), Discovery Channel (856,000) and CNN (844,000).

Fox News Channel was the most watched network on a total day basis for the 18th consecutive week, averaging 1.4 million viewers. TNT, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and HGTV followed close behind, according to Nielsen.