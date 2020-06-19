TNT Moves Up Start of ‘The Alienist: Angel of Darkness’

TNT has moved up the start of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. The season will now start July 19, after TNT initially said it would begin July 26. TNT did not explain the move other than to say it is “an effort to continuously bring consumers thrilling, event television at a faster pace.”

Angel of Darkness is a four-week event, with two episodes every Sunday, concluding Aug. 9.

TNT calls the series “an unflinching, gripping, turn-of-the-century murder mystery that traverses both New York’s wealthy elite and the struggling underbelly of the city’s ‘Gilded Age.’”

Based on Caleb Carr’s novels, The Alienist follows Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a brilliant “alienist” in the controversial new field of treating mental pathologies. In the first season, Dr. Kreizler chased a person murdering young boys. He was joined by newspaper illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a secretary determined to become the city's first female police detective.

In The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Sara has opened a detective agency. She reunites with Kreizler and Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, with Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin, showrunner Stuart Carolan, director David Caffrey, writer Alyson Feltes, Pavlina Hatoupis, Ben Rosenblatt, Eric Roth, and Cary Joji Fukunaga the executive producers.