TNT Greenlights 'Unknown' Scripted Series

TNT will develop a new original drama series, Unknown, based on the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson.

The series will pick up after the events of the movie, in which a doctor who lost his memory after a car accident wakes up to realize he’s the target of a mysterious assassins, said the network. The series will follow a new lead character who is trust into a mind-bending adventure full of twist and turns, said the network.

Sean Finegan (Free Fall) will executive produce Unknown along with Karl Gajdusek (Strange Things), Speed Weed (Arrow), Erik Olsen (The Dirt), Liam Neeson (Unknown) and Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise)

