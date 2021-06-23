Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Tops Primetime; Fox News Rules in Total Day

The NBA Playoffs have helped both TNT and ESPN climb the primetime ratings charts as the league enters its semifinal playoff round.

TNT averaged 3.6 million primetime viewers for the week of June 14 to June 20, topping all cable networks for the fourth straight week, according to Nielsen. TNT was paced by two game 7 weekend playoff games: its June 19 Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets overtime thriller averaged a 2021 playoffs high 6.9 million viewers, while its June 20 Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76’ers contest drew 6.1 million viewers -- the top two most watched shows on cable for the week.

NBA playoffs-infused ESPN finished third for the week with 1.7 million viewers, behind TNT as well as Fox News, which averaged 2.1 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC finished fourth with 1.2 million viewers, followed by USA Network’s 973,000 viewers.

Discovery Channel (841,000 viewers), TLC (838,000), Hallmark Channel (785,000), and CNN (782,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime for the week.

TNT and ESPN finished second and third respectively, on the total day charts, trailing only Fox News, which led all networks in the category for the 18th consecutive week with 1.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.