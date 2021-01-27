TNT Gives ‘Snowpiercer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 24.

On the strength of 317.6 million TV ad impressions, a TNT promo for Snowpiercer takes first place. Cable networks have the edge in our ranking this time, with TNT joined by MTV, which hypes Teen Mom OG in second place, and CNN, which promotes Lincoln: Divided We Stand in fourth.

Rounding out the ranking are traditional broadcasters CBS, which gives some love to Clarice in third, and Fox, which drums up interest in the new season of Prodigal Son in fifth.

Notably, the Prodigal Son spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Snowpiercer, TNT

Impressions: 317,614,942

Interruption Rate: 2.86%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,323,552

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,672,199

2) Teen Mom OG, MTV

Impressions: 267,193,719

Interruption Rate: 3.34%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,093,039

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $100,484

3) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 265,291,171

Interruption Rate: 0.88%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $7,262,004

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 256,253,662

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $832,997

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Prodigal Son, Fox

Impressions: 213,289,316

Interruption Rate: 0.64%

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,136,552

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $405,644

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).