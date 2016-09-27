TiVo: Trump Vow to 'Support Her If She Wins' Was Top Debate Moment

In the massively viewed presidential debate Monday night between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, TiVo said the following were the top five moments over the 90-minute clash. TiVo measures these by its subscribers' interactions (including fast-forwarding and rewinding the live broadcast):

The Presidential Debate's Top Moments Overall

No. 5, at 9:55 p.m., Trump says: "First of all, I agree, and a lot of people even within my own party want to give certain rights to people on watch lists and no-fly lists. I agree with you. When a person is on a watch list or a no-fly list, and I have the endorsement of the NRA, which I'm very proud of. These are very, very good people, and they're protecting the Second Amendment."

No. 4, at 9:50 p.m., Trump says: "You don't have good community relations in Chicago. It's terrible. I have property there. It's terrible what's going on in Chicago."

No. 3, at 10:29 p.m., Clinton says: "Words matter when you run for president. And they really matter when you are president. And I want to reassure our allies in Japan and South Korea and elsewhere that we have mutual defense treaties, and we will honor them."

No. 2, at 9:06 p.m., Clinton says: "The central question in this election is really what kind of country we want to be and what kind of future we'll build together. Today is my granddaughter's second birthday, so I think about this a lot."

No. 1, at 10:38 p.m., Trump says: "If she wins, I will absolutely support her."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.