TiVo Petitions FCC to Ensure Consumer Access to Its DVR

Tivo has petitioned the FCC to guarantee that cable

customers can continue to use retail set-top boxes with CableCARDs. That

follows a court decision in which EchoStar won its challenge to FCC rules on

the ability to record TV programming. The issue was not CableCARDs, but it

raised questions about cable obligations to support consumer access to the

cards, says TiVo, which it wants the FCC to clear up since those CableCARDs

also allow access to TiVo recording devices.

"[C]ertain technical rules concerning the

implementation of CableCARDs [conditional access rules] were contained in the

same FCC order that the court struck down despite the fact that operator

support for retail devices using CableCARDs was not the subject of the court

challenge," said TiVo.

In 2007, the FCC instituted the prohibition on set-tops that

combine channel surfing with security. Cable ops were required to use a

removable CableCARD security add-on, a move the FCC hoped would goose the

retail market, though it conceded at the time that a downloadable software

security option would be preferable to the hardware in the long run. It has

since conceded that the ban has not spurred that retail market.

TiVo has also asked the commission to rethink its

conditional waiver to Charter to supply set-tops with downloadable security

rather than the current CableCARD hardware fix. TiVo is concerned that Charter

will no longer support its set-tops, which feature the CableCARD technology, and

the ban will translate to a de facto green light for other operators to drop

support of the CableCARD in favor of a downloadable security system that has

not first been vetted in a separate proceeding.

At the Cable Show in Washington last month, FCC

Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake said that one of the "sleeper" issues at

the FCC, or more like one that had him tossing and turning in bed, was where to

go with navigation devices after the courts essentially threw out the CableCARD

rules while preserving the integration ban. The question of what downloadable

security should be included in navigation devices remains, he said.