TiVo Patent Juggernaut Ties Up 2 More - Vodafone and Sharp

TiVo and its new parent company, Xperi Holdings, announced two more patent renewals Tuesday, inking IP licensing extensions with UK telecom Vodafone and Korean consumer electronics giant Sharp Corp.

Since TiVo settled its four-year IP battle with Comcast in November, the company has also announced IP deals with Cox Communications, TCL and Sony.

Vodafone, which operates video services across Europe and parts of Africa, providing more than 22 million customers with TV/video, will continue to have access to TiVo products relating to content discovery, conversational voice and insight data analytics.

“With this extension of TiVo's services, Vodafone is maintaining its service offerings and keeping audiences engaged in the hugely competitive entertainment landscape,” “said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer for Xperi, in a statement.

Meanwhile, under its multi-year exemption, Sharp will utilizes TiVo’s “G-Guide” products, including G-Guide HTML, G-Guide xD and remote schedule recording service across compatible television and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorder products in the Japanese market. This includes the latest Aquos-branded 8K TVs.

Xperi, which controls more than 10,000 patents and patent applications, said during its third quarter earnings call that it expects its IP licensing business to generate around $350 million in revenue in 2021.

“We are proud to extend our licensing agreements with Sony,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi, in a statement. “Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology, and we are excited to build on our long-standing relationship with them.”

Xperi reports Q4 earnings on Feb. 23.