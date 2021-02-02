TiVo Adds Sony to Recent Patent Wins

TiVo announced that it has signed Sony to a multi-year extension of its IP licensing agreement.

The video technology company, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corp., has conducted a steady stream of IP licensing extensions since settling its four-year patent dispute with Comcast in November, having also recently signed agreements with cable operator Cox Communications and Chinese smart TV maker TCL.

Xperi, which controls more than 10,000 patents and patent applications, said during its fourth quarter earnings call that it expects its IP licensing business to generate around $350 million in revenue in 2021.

“We are proud to extend our licensing agreements with Sony,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi, in a statement. “Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology, and we are excited to build on our long-standing relationship with them.”