TiVo Brings TCL Under Patent Heel

TiVo has announced a renewal of its IP licensing deal with Chinese consumer electronics company TCL, the No. 2 seller of smart TVs in North America.

“TCL North America values its long-standing relationship with TiVo, and is proud to continue this partnership to support our growing product line-up,” said Jonathan King, VP of corporate & legal affairs for TCL, in a statement. “This expanded agreement further demonstrates TCL’s commitment and respect for intellectual property as we continue introducing industry-leading features and capabilities for our loyal users.”

TiVo was purchased last year by San Diego tech company Xperi, creating an IP licensing powerhouse of more than 10,000 patents and patent applications.

Xperi said during its fourth quarter earnings call that it expects its IP licensing business to generate around $350 million i revenue in 2021.

The company recently settled a four-year legal dispute with Comcast, the lone maverick in the video technology business not paying it IP licensing fees.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our licensing partnership with TCL, America’s second largest TV brand, including its award-winning line of TCL TVs,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “We believe this agreement further demonstrates the continued relevance of our IP portfolio in the consumer electronics space. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable TCL to continue delivering the very best experience for its customers, even as the television industry undergoes rapid transformation and change.”