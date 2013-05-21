TiVo Asks Bureau to Rethink Charter Waiver

TiVo has joined the Consumer Electronics Association in a

challenge to the FCC's conditional waiver to Charter to supply set-tops with

downloadable security rather than the current CableCARD hardware fix, but it is

taking a different route.

The Consumer Electronics Association on Monday soughta full-commission review of the Media Bureau-level decision, arguing that

the bureau did not have the authority to make the call.

But TiVo is taking a different tack, instead asking the

bureau to reconsider its decision rather than challenging its authority to make

it, though TiVo did say that as currently constituted, the waiver did exceed

the bureau's authority.

In 2007, the FCC instituted the prohibition on set-tops that

combine channel surfing with security. Cable ops were required to use a removable

CableCARD security add-on, a move the FCC hoped would goose the retail market,

though it conceded at the time that a downloadable software security option

would be preferable to the hardware in the long run. It has since conceded that

the ban has not spurred that retail market.

In March, the

bureau granted the two-year waiver with a number of conditions, but ones

CEA, and TiVO, suggest are too aspirational to be effective.

TiVo is concerned that Charter will no longer support its

set-tops, which feature the CableCARD technology, and the ban will translate to

a de facto green light for other operators to drop support of the CableCARD in

favor of a downloadable security system that has not first been vetted in a

separate proceeding.

Tivo say it does not oppose the waiver per se, but argues

that the bureau went too far, and should modify it to "(1) require Charter

to continue to supply and support CableCARDs to subscribers wishing to use new

retail devices; (2) clarify that the Bureau has made no findings regarding

whether Charter's planned system or any other 'downloadable' system complies

with the integration ban; and (3) clarify that no security system is or will be

compliant with the Commission's rules unless the details of the complete system

have been presented to the Commission in a proceeding with notice and the opportunity

for the public to comment."

That would mean that the CableCARD regime could

not be phased out until a downloadable security regime was in place and the

technology supported by the cable industry.