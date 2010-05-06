Title II Lite: Scalia's Way

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

and General Counsel Austin Schlick are calling their Title II Lite approach to

broadband regulation a "third way," but they might as well call it

"Scalia's Way."

In outlining the proposal Thursday

(may 6), Schlick cited Justice Antonin Scalia's dissenting opinion in the Brand

X case, which was the one where the Supreme Court upheld the FCC's classification

of broadband as a Title I information service.

Scalia had argued that the

transmission and computing functions should be treated as two separate

components, and the FCC has decided the minority opinion provides its best path

forward.

"Justice Scalia's bifurcated

view of broadband Internet access service is entirely consistent with (although

not compelled by) the Brand X majority opinion," said Schlick in outlining

the proposal. "This course would also sync up the commission's legal

approach with its policy of (i) keeping the Internet unregulated while (ii)

exercising some supervision of access connections.

Under the FCC's proposal, which

net neutrality activists said they expect to be voted on within the next

several weeks, "the provisions of Title II would apply solely to the

transmission component of broadband access service, while the information

component would be subject to, at most, whatever ancillary jurisdiction may

exist under Title I," said Schlick.

Schlick says the commission will

not apply the "vast majority" of the Title II regulations to

broadband access services, with "as few as six" sufficient to do the

job he says.

Those six would cover:

unreasonable denials of service; promoting universal service; protecting

confidential information; and requiring accessibility of equipment, including

customer premises equipment, to the disabled.

Schlick said what would not be

included in the third way is any new unbundling authority, rate regulation or,

likely, mandatory access by unaffiliated ISPs to cable modem service. "The

commission has not taken any action to implement mandatory access to cable

broadband networks," said Schlick, "and a consensus seems to have

developed that it should not be ordered."