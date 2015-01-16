Title II Foes To FCC: Give Congress a Chance

Opponents of Title II regulations were applauding the draft network neutrality legislation circulating Friday, with some suggesting the FCC should stand down and let Congress provide clear marching orders on protecting an open Internet.

"We've long felt this is an issue best addressed by Congress. Investors and consumers need certainty, not years of litigation and possibly higher monthly bills," said AT&T executive VP of federal relations Tim McKone. "We stand ready to work constructively with Congress towards that end."

"This new and real congressional focus on resolving the net neutrality issue in Congress through compromise in the legislative process will test whether the FCC really wants real legal authority to preserve an Open Internet? Or does the FCC prefer to roll the dice a third time and risk strike three on its 0-2 legal count?" said Scott Cleland of Netcompetition.org.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.