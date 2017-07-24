Title II Fans Launch Phase II of Protest

The groups behind the July 12 internet Day of Action have launched "Team Internet," the next phase of their protest against the proposed reversal of the FCC's common carrier (Title II) classification of internet access.



Taking a page from the "distributed organization" model of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, the groups say that next phase will include speaking out at meetings and town halls and pressing local officeholders.



The Day of Action was targeted to Washington—both the FCC and Congress—and that remains the focus, but through coordinated self-organizing that enlists "neighbors, colleagues, family and friends," to expand their protest footprint.



Coordinating Team Internet is the pro-Title II team of Demand Progress, Fight for the Future and Free Press Action Fund.



They are looking to tap into what they say was the nearly half a million participants in the Day of Action.



“Net Neutrality is the free-speech fight of our generation, and internet users across the country are pissed off and paying attention,” said Fight for the Future campaign director Evan Greer.



