Title II Fans Celebrate Big Victory

Title II proponents applauded the FCC's reclassification vote Thursday, both via cheers and standing ovations at the meeting itself and in statements that flooded reporters' inboxes.

“Big Telecom just lost – and it lost because millions of grassroots activists spoke out for Net Neutrality,” said Becky Bond, political director and VP at CREDO Mobile. “Today’s vote marks the culmination of over a decade of organizing to protect the Internet from a corporate takeover.”

“Republicans in Congress will no doubt spend years trying to roll back the progress we made today,” Bond said. “But today’s vote makes it clear that telecom giants and their allies in Congress should expect fierce and overwhelming resistance when they attack the open Internet.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.