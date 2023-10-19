Disney Promotes Tinisha Agramonte to Chief Diversity Officer

The Walt Disney Co. said it promoted Tinisha Agramonte to senior VP and chief diversity officer.

Agramonte had been VP of diversity, equity and inclusion talent outreach & development with Disney Parks, Experience and Products.

She will report to Sonia Coleman, senior executive VP and chief human resources officer.

Agramonte succeeds Latronda Newton, who left Disney in June.

“Among each of our teams and in every community where we live and work around the world, Disney is committed to building a more inclusive and respectful world,” Coleman said. “Tinisha Agramonte is an integral member of our executive leadership, and a dedicated, well-respected leader within Disney. As our new CDO, Agramonte’s expansive knowledge and expertise, having worked in a variety of industries, will allow us to continue creating a welcoming environment for our employees globally.”

Agramonte joined Disney last year from Motorola Solutions, where she was chief diversity officer. Before that she was CDO and director of the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce.

“I’m honored to take on this role at a beloved brand, which impacts people around the world,” Agramonte said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege to help foster environments where all voices are heard, where individuals from all backgrounds have equitable access and opportunities to thrive, and where innovation flourishes because of our collective strengths. I am proud to continue those efforts alongside our incredible leaders and employees here at Disney to optimally achieve our company’s mission to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling.”