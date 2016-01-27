Timeline of Nexstar's Growth in Acquisitions

Related: Nexstar, Media General Mesh With Complementary Stations, Little Market Overlap

When Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Media General become Nexstar Media Group, likely in late third quarter or early fourth quarter, the new company will have 171 full power broadcast stations in 100 markets, the most of any television group in the country, and reach 39% of U.S. households, the second most of any major TV group.

It will also represent for Nexstar the culmination of years of growth through acquisitions. In fact, including pending transactions, Nexstar has acquired 66 TV stations and four digital businesses just since 2011.

Here is a selection of major events and acquisitions in Nexstar’s history—including the flurry of deals in the past few years—since Perry Sook, still the chairman, president and CEO, founded the company in 1996:

September 2003

Nexstar announces agreement to acquire Quorum Broadcasting, a Franklin, Tenn.-based group with TV station in 10 markets and local service agreements in four of its markets with stations.

November 2003

Nexstar goes public.

July 2012

Nexstar agrees to buy 12 stations from Newport Television in eight markets

April 2013

Nexstar and duopoly partner Mission Broadcasting announce they are purchasing 19 station in 10 markets from Communications Corp. of America and its duopoly partner White Knight Broadcasting.

September 2013

Nexstar and Mission team up to acquire three Citadel Communications stations and two Stainless Broadcasting stations.

November 2013

Nexstar agrees to acquire seven Grant Company stations in four markets.

December 2013

Nexstar announces it is set to acquire five stations from Gray Television.

September 2015

Nexstar announces it will acquire four North Dakota stations. Nexstar offers unsolicited bid to buy Media General.

November 2015

Nexstar announces it will acquire four West Virginia stations.

January 2016

Nexstar announces it has come to terms to acquire Media General.