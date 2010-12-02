Time Warner: Do-Not-Track Bill, Regs Would Be Premature

A Time Warner Cable executive warned legislators

Thursday that an online do-not-track regime could have unintended and negative

consequences, not only on targeted online advertising, but on the diverse and

unique Web sites such ads support. But she said if that regime becomes a

reality, it needs to apply to all parts of the Internet ecosystem.

That came in a hearing in the House Energy &

Commerce Committee Consumer Protection Subcommittee Thursday on possible

online 'do not track" legislation.

Asked what the economic impact of do-not-track

would be on her company, hearing witness Joan Gillman, EVP, media sales for

Time Warner Cable, said she did not have specifics, and broadened the answer

beyond economics. "The risk one runs is that there are unintended

consequences of a do-not-track policy in that it prevents companies like ours

from innovating." In addition she said, the "vibrancy" Internet

could also be at stake.

What should be explored, she said, were the

consequences on smaller content providers and service providers, "the

small businesses in and around this ecosystem." She said that, "The

smaller the Web site, the smaller the audience," the more difficult it is

to rely on contextual advertising. Those would be the ads directly related to

the ones on a site being visited.

Gillman said do-not-track should not be considered

in a vacuum, but needs to be part of a larger conversation about consumer

privacy. She said a do-not-track bill would be premature, and that industry

"best practices" self-regulation was the preferable next step. In an

earlier panel, representatives of both the Federal Trade Commission and

National Telecommunications & Information Administration agreed that self-regulation

was preferable, but also agreed among themselves that, to date, it had fallen

short. But neither pushed for legislation, rather they urged industry to step up

and do more.

Gillman said advertising was a key driver of online

applications at "little or no cost," and that the more effective the

ad is, the more revenue there is to fund those services. "Simply put,

advertising is more effective if the message is more relevant," she said.

"Do-not-track raises unique issues," she

said, that make it more complicated than the do-not-call list for

telemarketing. "For instance," she asked, "How would do-not-track

affect consumers' online experience and expectations? Would they receive

more pop-up ads? How would it affect diversity on the Internet? Would it

negatively impact niche Web sites with small but loyal audiences? Would it

prevent new Web sites from launching?"

Taking aim at the suggestion of all those

potential complications was Eben Moglen, Columbia law professor

and Software Freedom Law Center founder, who also likened data trackers to

spies and suggested they should be treated as such.

"I think the attempt to connect the

advertising business model to the importance of vibrant content on the net or

life-changing possibilities of expansion of access to underserved populations

is poppycock," he said, drawing some laughter from the hearing

audience. Moglen said that the purpose of advertisers was to "collect

information concerning the capabilities of the potential buyer and to affect

that buyer's behavior. That is also the definition of what intelligence

services do."

Susan Grant, director of consumer protection at

the Consumer Federation of America, suggested that do-not-track would not

somehow mean the end of the online ad model that supports all that free and

diverse content.

"We're not talking about no

advertising," she said. "There are consumers who might not avail

themselves of do-not-track so would continue to receive tailored advertising.

There are consumers who now and continue to get contextual advertising, which

is based on what they are looking at the time on the Internet, and doesn't

involve following them around and compiling a dossier of what they do and who

they talk to. And consumers find information on the Internet about the products

and services that they want in other ways as well. They do it using search

engines and price comparison Web sites. Behavioral advertising is one part, and

I don't think that doing away with it [she stopped herself and amended the

statement] or, not doing away with it, but giving consumers control over

whether they want to be tracked or not, will create a great economic

upheaval or turn the Internet dark overnight."

Mogen agreed, pointing out that there was already

ad-blocking browser software available and that "civilization had not

collapsed." He said there was "no justification to conclude

"legitimate control of surveillance on the Web in the public interest

would have any effect on the economics of the situation."

While Gillman argued against legislation or

regulation as premature without further study, she said that if that were the

case, any privacy policy should embody two principles: 1) it should focus on

the kind of information that raises privacy concerns and 2) it should be

applied in the same way to all entities.

The issue of do-not-track has been heating up

lately, with the FTC releasing its advisory report recommending some kind

of online "do-not-track" regime, though one preferably imbedded in a

browser rather than a database like the "do-not-call" list for

telemarketers.

The subcommittee is chaired by Bobby Rush

(D-Ill.), who introduced an online privacy bill in July that

would require a combination opt-in and opt-out regime for online data

collection, similar to the proposals in the FTC report. But it did not include

a do-not-track element.

Rush's bill was in part a reaction to changes to Facebook privacy

settings and the collection of data from Wi-Fi networks by Google Street

View cars.