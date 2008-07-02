Time Warner Cable Spinoff on FCC Clock

The unwinding of Time Warner Cable from the mother ship, Time Warner, is on the clock at the Federal Communications Commission.

The company submitted its request to transfer various FCC licenses as part of the deal.

An FCC decision will not come sooner than one month from the July 1 filing date, according to FCC rules.

Time Warner Cable is being spun off, or split off, into a publicly traded corporation.

The licenses being transferred are Cable Television Relay Service (CARS) licenses; Ku-band transmit earth-station licenses, land mobile-radio licenses and point-to-point microwave licenses.