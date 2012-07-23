Time Warner Cable: Retrans Never Has Been Free Market

Retransmission consent is one of several

special privileges given to broadcasters by the government, but it is also part

of a "thicket of outdated regulations," and a broken system that

needs fixing.

That

was the message from Time Warner Cable retrans negotiator Melinda Witmer

according to her written testimony for the Senate Commerce Committee's highly

anticipated July 24 hearing on the Cable Act at 20.

She

points out the law, enacted despite a presidential veto, was an effort to

promote competitive alternatives to cable, and was not meant to have a shelf

life beyond achieving that goal of competition eventually replacing regulation.

"This was made clear in the Act's Statement of Policy, where Congress

expressed its preference "to rely on the marketplace" rather than regulation

wherever feasible."

Cable

operators, who in 1992 could claim a 95% share of the MVPD business, are at

about 58% today, she said, and face even more competition from new platforms

such as online video.

She

also says that Congress' goal in the Act of encouraging cable to build out

service and bulk up programming has been fulfilled, with billions of dollars of

investment in new services like VOD and 3D and DVR as

well as high-speed Internet and phone service.

Given

those market realities, she says, it is time for some of the Act's provisions

to be overhauled, with retrans first on the list. "Contrary to broadcaster

assertions, retransmission consent is not now and has never been a free

market," she tells the committee.

TWC

is a member of the American Television Alliance, a group of cable operators,

satellite companies and others that petitioned the FCC a couple of years ago to

revamp its retrans rules, including by requiring outside arbitration and

preventing signal black-outs during retrans impasses. The FCC opened a

proceeding, sought comment, and made some recommendation, but has not acted on

the 2011 proposals. The FCC's chairman has said publicly the FCC's authority is

limited.

Witmer

lays some blame at the feet of the commission for underestimating its authority

to step in. "Unfortunately, the FCC has adopted a narrower interpretation

of its role in overseeing the retransmission consent process." she says,

"and the agency's inaction, combined with broadcasters' ability to play

competing MVPDs against each other, has been a key cause of the brinkmanship

tactics (or take-it-or leave it demands) that now characterize the

broadcasters' approach to retransmission consent negotiations," she says.

While

broadcaster witnesses for the hearing argue that it is MVPDs that hold up deals

ion part to make a public point about a broken system, Witmer says it is

broadcasters holding up deals because they know MVPDs don't have any recourse.

Armed

with a chart of the cable nets co-owned by broadcaster parent companies,

Wittmer illustrates her point: "MVPDs today do not have the choice of

'paying a little less' for non-broadcast programming to cover their growing

retransmission consent expenses. The very broadcasters that are demanding increased

retransmission consent fees own the non-broadcast cable channels and are not

about to lower the amounts that they are paid for those."

While

TWC last week settled its retrans dispute with Hearst,

Witmer evoked it in her testimony anyway. "Earlier this month, over two

million of our subscribers lost access to broadcast signals when we would not

cave in to Hearst Broadcasting's demands for huge fee increases," she said

"While our dispute with Hearst has been settled, the fact remains that our

customers are being asked to shoulder ever-increasing rates resulting from each

and every retransmission consent negotiation, even those that do not result in

a public dispute."

TWC

faces yet another potential dispute. The latest could involve a handful of

Meredith stations. On its website, one of those stations, KCTV Kansas City,

said that it could go dark on the Time Warner Cable system at midnight July 25.